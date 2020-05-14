M M Gorman: Is the Cap Times following COVID-19 racial disparities?

Dear Editor: The Capital Times took a lead role in following the discussions and actions that came as a result of publishing the Race to Equity Report conducted by the Wisconsin State Department of Health and Family Services years ago. Knowing in the realms of economics, employment, education, health, and criminal justice there are serious racial disparities that have continued for decades, how does the Cap Times take a leadership role connecting racial community with broader Madison community? Are there media connections within city and church community leadership? Is the CT covering issues of health and health care disparities in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? Did the Cap Times anticipate there would be discrepancies? If not, why not? If discrepancies in health care are thought to arise from systemic racism, it requires digging to root out. I believe the responsibility for digging to uncover deeply rooted disparities needs to come from mutual endeavors on many levels, individuals, group leaders, institutions. Are you still playing a role in bringing issues of disparities to light? I realize it could take weeks during a pandemic to gather information on what is occurring? Are you following what is known and shared by community leaders and city government? I would appreciate hearing how The Cap Times is involved in following the questions that are now arising in health care. What are the protocols followed? When are they not? For what reasons? Thank you.