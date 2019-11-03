Dear Editor: Wisconsin crime victims received a thunderous victory earlier this year when the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly voted in support of a bipartisan victims' rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, placing it before Wisconsin voters in a statewide ballot that will take place in April 2020. This major step forward can change the lives of many statewide victims now and into the future.
As a survivor of violent crime, I know personally the importance for victims to have their rights protected during the difficult and painful legal process that is occurring through no fault of your own. In 2017, I was viciously assaulted and stalked despite my efforts to be a healthy, happy and productive citizen of Wisconsin. The trauma that has resulted has echoed on throughout my family, my friends and my career. I had no choice and all of my power was stripped away in those moments by a man who could have violently assaulted any innocent person.
Anyone can become a victim of crime. Each day, innocent people are inflicted with violent and destructive acts that hold the potential to change the course of their lives. For the lucky ones who survive, the terrifying criminal justice process can feel as if you are on trial. However, through my journey, I did not want to become silent from terror. I refuse to let what this dangerous man did to me paralyze me any further. It is important to Wisconsin crime victims to know that they will be protected and that they can be heroes and survivors.
The last step to make that wish a reality is for voters to have the final say on Marsy's Law for Wisconsin in April. I hope you’ll join me in supporting victims’ rights.
Lynn U. (last name protected)
Madison
