Dear Editor: I think what the band of Republicans are doing is reprehensible. If someone tried this maneuver against them, they would be screaming bloody murder. Gov. Scott Walker is just pissed because he lost. He has an ego like Trump! I have a real problem with them essentially ignoring the election and negating my vote. If any one of them try to run for public office again, this stunt will come back to haunt them. I will not let anyone forget this.
Lynn Moses
Milwaukee
