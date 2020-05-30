Lynn McDonald and Gloria Carter: Unite across race and religion to help others

Dear Editor: Thanks for the May 6 Cap Times cover story on race disparities and COVID-19 in Madison. After WWII and the Holocaust, Church Women United was started by Eleanor Roosevelt to unite black and white churches to form a national and local organization of women leaders to advocate for fairness and justice for all people and for love across race and religious differences. Our vision post-COVID-19 is for a society with those same features. Our Madison chapter of 24 churches held an emergency board meeting to respond to the need for help. We are asking the Madison community to join us in donating to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church "46th Psalm COVID initiative." Pastor Marcus Allen has brought 10 churches together to reach out to offer help. Please join us in this effort. This is our time to act with compassion and generosity.