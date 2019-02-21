Dear Editor: I read and appreciate Dave Zweifel's Plain Talk. It gives some sanity and insight into issues we are dealing with. His professional journalism is second to none.
I just have to respond to "Vos and Fitzgerald's continuing crusade against Obamacare is a puzzler." In 250 words or less: You need to look no further than into the dark money that lines their pockets. Insurance companies come to my mind along with the Kochs, ALEC and all the other swamp dwellers.
Lynn Judnic
Kewaskum
