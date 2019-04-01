Dear Editor: Angela Jenkins will be a great choice for City Council District 15. I had the pleasure of working with her on our local neighborhood association where I witnessed her passionate involvement in many aspects of our community. She led the neighborhood with thoughtful dedication and is a respected advocate for our community. She cares about people, kids and adults alike, and served our neighborhood with a genuine desire to do good.
Luke Wagner
Madison
