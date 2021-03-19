Luke Matthews: Evers' budget proposal promises a better future for all

Dear Editor: For far too long, we have watched as the so-called “Budget Repair Act of 2011,” also known simply as “Act 10,” has continued to cause damage to the health of public schools in our state. A decade has passed and the act’s malicious effects have broken careers, undermined a once strong public education system, and cheated our students of receiving the quality educations that they deserve. It is time to repair those ill effects and get Wisconsin back on track.
The governor has proposed a biennial budget that promises to reverse the damage and bolster the structure of education in the state by honoring the work of teachers and other public employees. Ten years ago, Act 10 took away the right of teachers and public employees to collectively bargain. Collective bargaining allows workers to not just have their voices heard but for their voices and experiences to be recognized as vital parts of decision-making process in the workplace. When collective bargaining was nearly erased 10 years ago, the voices of public employees committed to the improvement of the quality of life for all of us in Wisconsin was silenced. The governor’s budget proposes to restore that right of public employees to have a voice in how the state’s work is done.
Public employees work for the betterment of the state. The governor’s budget, if passed as is, would strengthen the ability of teachers and other public employees to better serve the state and restore to them their full ability to work for our students and their communities. Passing this bill is simply the right thing to do. We can no longer afford the downhill slide that started 10 years ago with Act 10. This budget proposal is a promise for a better future for us all. It must be passed.
Luke Matthews
Monona
