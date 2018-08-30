Dear Editor: The November election will soon be upon us and it is important to consider two major concerns before you vote: streets and schools.
Having lived in Wisconsin my entire life it is unfathomable to me that we have allowed our streets to deteriorate to the level they are at today. I have read that our roads are now some of the worst in the nation, and having traveled some this summer, I believe it. U.S. News & World Report ranks Wisconsin 48th out of 50 for road conditions — 48th out of 50! USA Today also puts Wisconsin at the top for roads in poor condition. This is unacceptable.
And now after decimating our great public schools, Scott Walker has the nerve to say he is an education governor. Does he really think we will believe that? Schools are scrambling to find qualified candidates for their open positions, from special education to technology education. Teachers are moving constantly from one district to another in a losing battle to make enough money to pay their looming student debt. Our children are really the losers here, they cannot count on having the same teacher even for one full school year anymore. This too is unacceptable.
Streets and schools are not a Republican or Democrat issue. Maintaining our infrastructure and educating our kids are the two most basic responsibilities of government.
It is clear that after eight years of Scott Walker we have failed. One only needs to get in their car and go for a drive, or see the difficulty schools have in finding teachers fully qualified for their position, and then keeping them there, to understand that.
Lucy Walter
Fort Atkinson
