Dear Editor: A direct passenger rail connection from Madison to both Chicago and Milwaukee would elevate a huge amount of traffic and decrease pollution caused by auto travel. Also, the benefit to UW students would be terrific (need to include places for bicycles).
Lucy Sanna
Madison
