Dear Editor: I believe we should ban e-cigarette flavors from being produced and sold. E-cigarette flavors have names that seem almost targeted to kids and teens such as cotton candy or tutti frutti. E-cigarettes may be useful in helping current smokers quit, but these exotic flavors appeal to younger users and can cause them to try an e-cigarette, doing exactly what the designers claimed to try and stop.
A study performed by the Department of Family Medicine and Public Health on the evolution of e-cigarette brands found that last year, nearly 15,600 distinct e-cigarette flavors were being sold online. Many of these flavors are fruity or exotic; they appeal to teens and kids.
Many high schools including my own have people who didn’t previously smoke cigarettes but are now addicted to e-cigarettes. If e-cigarettes had only a few flavors and were similar in flavor to cigarettes, fewer teens would become addicted from the exploration of “crazy” flavors. They would just view it, as the name implies, as an electronic cigarette rather than a safe “vape” that isn’t as harmful.
What some don’t know is that one pod of flavoring or juice has the same amount of nicotine as one pack of cigarettes. I recommend that readers call or write to their legislatures to encourage them to create a bill or bills to ban e-cigarette flavors.
Lucas Dye
Cottage Grove
