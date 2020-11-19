 Skip to main content
Lubov Laska: Evictions of older adults at The Gardens are disheartening

Dear Editor: Not so long ago, I read the article about senior residents’ evictions from The Gardens during the pandemic, and as a student nurse who works with the geriatric population it is very disheartening.

Housing is an important social determinant of health, and to hear it is being deprived from those already disproportionately affected by the pandemic is cruel. Eviction notices are extremely psychologically harmful, and compounding the mental health illness exasperations of the pandemic will have serious consequences for the older adults involved.

I hope the social workers aiding the older adults respect their autonomy in their housing placement, rather than placing them unnecessarily in costly skilled nursing facilities. If the residents are placed in communities less ideal than The Gardens, the state of Wisconsin should provide programs such as food delivery and other assistance to smooth the transition. I also hope that as many residents as possible are grouped together in their new communities to continue a sense of belonging.

The state of Wisconsin also needs to expand their support for struggling property managements to ensure the basic need of housing is met for the most vulnerable populations affected by the pandemic.

Lubov Laska

Madison

