Dear Editor: Planned Parenthood's lawsuit to allow nurse practitioners and midwives to provide "abortion care" and to distribute medically inducing abortion drugs seems to be based, at least in part, on a study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The study claimed many clinicians could hasten access to abortions because they have the skills and training necessary to manage miscarriages and perform aspiration abortions in the first trimester of pregnancy. The study said nothing about the competency of all nurse practitioners and midwives to perform abortions nor their ability to identify a non-viable pregnancy, handle abortions past the first trimester, or manage complications from an abortion or a medical abortion drug, such as RU-486.
However much pro-life groups criticize Roe v. Wade, at least the Supreme Court justices: 1) knew they had an obligation to protect human life, 2) admitted, 46 years ago before science determined a human cell at conception contains separate DNA different from that of a parent, they did not know when human life began, and 3) based their decision to permit a woman to exercise sole authority to choose an abortion during the first trimester of her pregnancy on sound data.
LuAnne Feik
Madison
