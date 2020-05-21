Louise Lund: Time for a change in Washington

Dear Editor: When the U.S. cried out for a real leader, as the pandemic struck, it became very clear that our country's leadership in Washington is missing in action. South Korea, with strong leadership, where COVID-19 was presented at the same time as the United States, quick guidance from their leaders, and massive distancing and testing, have halted the virus. They are already opening up again, safely, as a society. In contrast, our White House blamed fake news, rumors by Democrats, anything, and completely ignored all the incoming warnings about the virus, until it was way too late. Now, millions of Americans are infected, thousands have died, and our country is in the throes of a pandemic, the likes of which we have never seen. We are indeed, number one in the world, in deaths and victims. When asked for PPE materials, the president conveniently said the states needed to take responsibility, failing to put our superior resources to work. Our desperate cries for help went unheeded. Even today, when testing can save lives, the White House is instead of helping, threatening our lives even more, by trying to force businesses to open. The free fall or our crashing economy, caused by the pandemic, the blame for which lies on directly on his lap, seems his only concern. I hope, when elections are held, we remember what a dismal job of leadership this White House has shown. Time for a change.