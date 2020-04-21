Louise Lund: GOP sacrificed human lives for a power grab

Dear Editor: I really hope this is the lowest possible place our statespeople will ever go to gain political edge. Forcing people to risk their health and lives, just for the sake of forcing what the Republicans hope will be their victory in this last election, is lower than the lowest trash of political slime. Do our Republican politicos stoop so low, and risk Wisconsin lives, in such desperation? How can we ever trust anything they propose again, knowing their one and only aim, willingly sacrificing the lives of Wisconsinites, to achieve their power grabs? I sincerely hope all voters will take this despicable lack of even basic human value for our lives, when the next election comes up.