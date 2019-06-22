Dear Editor: We've been here before.
The Vietnam War was cranked up by the false reports of a Vietnamese attack on one of our ships in the harbor.
Then we attacked Iraq over their ownership of "weapons of mass destruction," which, as it turns out, did not exist.
And now we are being bombarded once again, with rumors and innuendos about attacks in the Persian Gulf, on oil ships. Now we are blaming Iran, with little, if any, validation. This all after President Trump rudely canceled our participation in the hard-won treaty with Iran, and then escalated provoking activities.
I realize there are huge profits to be made in making and selling weapons of war, and starting another war would provide big profits for the war industry, but I feel it's time to put the value of human life over another embarrassing war.
Louise Lund
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.