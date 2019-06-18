Dear Editor: It is the man’s participation that results in a woman getting pregnant. Yet the anti-abortion people are demanding that the vulnerable parties, the woman and eventually her unwanted child, be the only ones taking on the consequences of an unwanted pregnancy. The man responsible for the pregnancy gets off with no consequences. In all the discussions about abortion this never comes up. Men will never understand what is at stake until they can become pregnant, therefore they should have no part in the discussion unless they are addressing their responsibility. Abortion is a private decision to be made by the woman and her physician.
Louise Kubista
Mount Horeb
