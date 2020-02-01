Louis C. Bernhardt: The modern-day Epstein-Barr virus

Dear Editor: In 1964, Michael Anthony Epstein, professor of pathology and a virologist at the University of Bristol, along with a Ph.D. graduate student, Yvonne Barr, discovered the human herpes virus 4 — later to be called the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). The virus is very common in humans and was found to be the cause of infectious mononucleosis. It also is associated with certain malignancies and other diseases of immunocompromised patients. The EBV is transmitted by oral and genital secretions.
Wikipedia describes it as a viral infection or disease caused by an infective agent too small to be seen by light microscopy consisting of a nucleic acid molecule in a protein coat that can multiply within living cells.
Another definition describes a virus as a "harmful and corrupting influence." This broader definition defines the current (Jeffrey) Epstein and (William) Barr virus, discovered some 55 years later. The original virus appears to have mutated and instead of two scientists collaborating, has become two individuals who are joined only by historical, maleficent and temporal proximity.
One preys on young women, who in the face of overwhelming persuasion, false promises, insecurity and some immaturity, succumb to this man’s abject need for self-gratification. His singular and collective actions are reprehensible and this virus leaves a lifelong mental and emotional scar on its victim.
The other virus is even more insidious; his actions affect the marginalized, underrepresented and underserved whose vulnerability and socioeconomic status cannot muster an adequate defense to combat the lifelong pain and suffering which they will endure.
Isn’t it ironic how two scientists, Drs. Epstein and Barr, through their innovativeness and persistence, discovered a sub-microscopic virus which we now recognize and can treat so that the organism may not leave life-long pain and suffering to those who are infected?
However, the current Epstein and Barr, though linked only by their proximity in time and corrupt behavior, will affect a wide swath of populations and leave deleterious life-long scars that are incurable.
Louis C. Bernhardt
Verona
