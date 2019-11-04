Dear Editor: The right to vote is fundamental to our nation and should be guaranteed to every citizen. As of 2016, there were 64,900 people in Wisconsin prisons and on extended supervision or probation who are not allowed to vote. This is about the size of the city of Oshkosh.
There are 23 states that have implemented measures to extend voting rights to those on probation and or extended supervision. In population terms, that represents about 800,000 individuals. Florida is one of the most recent.
Please speak to your friends and your representatives in Madison so Wisconsin can pass laws to change the laws extending voting rights to this population.
Further information can be obtained at aclu-wi.org.
Louis Blasczyk
Appleton
