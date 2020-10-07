Lou Catalanotto: Ron Johnson has taken Wisconsinites for a ride

Dear Editor: I’m taken by Wisconsinites' inability to distinguish between a fraud and a man of character.
Sen. Ron Johnson has taken the people of Wisconsin for a ride and has wasted tax dollars, if for no other reason than to demonstrate his idiotic attempt to imitate another failed senator from Wisconsin. Joe McCarthy can at least owe his blunders to his abuse of alcohol, whereas Johnson’s blunders could and should be owed to his total ignorance. Like Trump, Johnson has a problem with delivering the truth and will do the bidding of others, if only to take advantage of the citizens of your great state of Wisconsin.
It’s time for the people to weed out this blight and send him on his way.
Lou Catalanotto
San Antonio, Texas
