Dear Editor: Chris Gomez-Schmidt is right about the MMSD's "head in the sand" approach to students with advanced learning needs. Senior administrators paradoxically insist on a "multi-tiered support system" in which all students' needs, no matter how extreme, are served through differentiation within the regular classroom. They have touted this model for more than 26 years, and for more than 26 years, it has not worked.
Back in 1998, the Cap Times reported on a "pilot program" in which "specialists would train teachers how to challenge their talented and gifted charges in the classrooms" (Paul Norton, “Talented, Gifted, & Ignored,” May 16-17, 1998). Then-outgoing Superintendent Cheryl Wilhoyte's 1998-99 budget anticipated the hope "to expand the program so that Madison teachers at all schools have access to the training and expertise they need to reach advanced learners." Twenty-one years later, Madison still lacks systematic and continuous programming for advanced learners and has the worst "excellence gaps" in the nation. Yet the district continues to push the same “embedded differentiation” model and claim that it will fix the complex, deep-seated issues in our schools.
Acknowledging the inadequacy of this misguided course would require the district to acknowledge the magnitude of investment it would take to make real inroads, and to exercise the patience and persistence it would take to make a difference. Instead, senior leadership keeps blinders firmly in place and directs educators in the schools to ignore long-established research, violate state statutes for gifted education and compromise their professional integrity for the sake of keeping up appearances.
Lorie Raihala
Advanced Learning Specialist, Madison Metropolitan School District
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.