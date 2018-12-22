Dear Editor: Our teachers are used to dealing with disruptions in the classroom, like texting or talking out of turn. Now they have something new to worry about: JUUL e-cigarettes.
JUULs are discreet and look like a flash drive. So, even if you see one you might not realize what it is right away. An alarming number of students at our school in Lodi puff on JUULs in class without teachers knowing or in bathrooms or locker rooms. They come in flavors like fruit medley and crème brulee, which sound harmless, but flavors like these can actually lure kids to addiction. Many teens think that JUULs don’t contain nicotine, but the truth is every JUUL pod has as much nicotine as a whole pack of cigarettes. In fact, research suggests teens who use e-cigarettes/JUULs are three to seven times more likely to switch to cigarettes in the future.
There is a lot of confusion about these products, so it’s important for teens to learn the truth about JUULs and other e-cigarettes. Our local FACT group in Lodi will be spreading the truth about these products by educating not only our peers, but also local and state policymakers, and by updating our school district tobacco policy to include these e-cigarette and JUUL products. By doing this, we hope our peers and community will see that JUULs aren’t harmless and they’re not safe for kids.
FACT is part of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ Tobacco Prevention and Control Program and managed by the American Lung Association. For more about FACT, visit FACTmovement.org.
Nick P., Ana A., Ashley G., Lacey B., Emily O., Amanda C., Olivia L., Taylor R., Sky Anne T., Ella H., & Jaden K.
Lodi High School FACT Group
