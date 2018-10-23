Dear Editor: I-90 construction speeding could be quickly stopped by putting motion activated cameras on all the speed limit/overlimit signs. The aerial surveillance signs are a joke and totally ignored. Along with the cameras, which would record vehicle and plate info, a second sign above would flash a bright white light and then read, "Look for your speeding ticket in the mail." It would be a way to collect needed road use income, at least for a while, without the need to pull the troopers off their other work.
Lizbeth Amanni
La Crosse
