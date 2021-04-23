Liz Wessel: Bus service is the cornerstone for Madison's future

Dear Editor: Right now, you have a unique and perhaps once in a lifetime opportunity to shape the future of Madison and its surrounding communities. Madison Metro has embarked on a systemwide redesign that will accompany the start up of bus rapid transit (BRT). With the BRT routes as a backbone, the question for you and I is how should the rest of the system be designed?
What can you and I do? Take the Madison Metro Redesign survey, attend a smaller group meeting and provide input through the process.
Public transit matters. Transportation is a leading source of greenhouse gas emissions and public transit can reduce emissions and the number of vehicle miles traveled. Why is this important? It is acknowledged that just switching to electric vehicles will not get us the reductions we need.
Public transit is the cornerstone for access. For those who cannot or do not drive, it provides the mobility needed to reach a job, a grocery store, the health clinic and a park. As a person who owns a car, I forget that bus service is essential to many people's quality of life. When we first moved to Madison, my husband and I were able to get to job interviews, look for housing and buy food using Madison Metro and walking.
Take the Madison Metro survey today. What changes need to be made to create a reliable system that provides mobility options especially for those who don’t or choose not to drive? https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/networkredesign
Responda a la encuesta de Madison Metro hoy mismo. ¿Qué cambios hay que hacer para crear un sistema fiable que ofrezca opciones de movilidad, especialmente a quienes no conducen o deciden no hacerlo?
Liz Wessel
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.