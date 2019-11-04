Dear Editor: I would like to correct misinformation that appeared in the Capital Times Oct. 30 Voice of the People section. Angela Jenkins’ letter concerning the $40 wheel tax makes the following incorrect statement: “…none of the alders suggested amendments to reduce the amount.” In fact, several alders did just that.
I am grateful to Ald. Grant Foster on his hard work in drafting an amendment that offered a $35 alternative, as well as to Ald. Harrington-McKinney who proposed an amendment to reduce the fee to $20. Six alders voted in favor of Foster’s amendment and eight alders voted against the wheel tax altogether. Jenkins’ letter is not only incorrect, it is very misleading about the concerns and intentions of the current Common Council.
Liz Dannenbaum
Madison
