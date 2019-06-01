Dear Editor: I look forward to voting for Kristen Audet for the County Board. As a volunteer member of the Dane County Library Board, I am endlessly impressed by the important and — dare I say it? — visionary work of the DCLB. The Dream Bus? Hundreds of people will benefit from it this summer. Audet is a perfect match for these Dane County leaders: smart, strong, dedicated and compassionate. I urge voters in her district to vote for her. Early voting is underway at Pinney!
Liz Dannenbaum
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.