Dear Editor: What do you think of when the word “recreation” is mentioned? Most people would think of playing sports, biking, hiking, or just doing low-impact activities that give individuals and their families a feeling of joy.
What if I told you that in Wisconsin there is another activity that is labeled “recreation”? What if I told you that form of “recreation” involves the mass killing of native wild animals for prizes that include cash and guns? I would wager that most would be appalled. Most would question whether it could even be legal.
Unfortunately, it is legal and occurring with more and more frequency. In Wisconsin and across the United States there is an increasing number of “derbies” or “contests” where participants are rewarded for the most, largest, and even smallest animals that are killed. These contests, usually sponsored by taverns, are labeled as “fun for the whole family” and consist of “teams” that often use hounds to kill the targeted animals. The animals targeted usually involve coyotes but can include foxes, rabbits, raccoons, bobcats, and other native mammals. The sponsors of and participants in these “contests” will try to convince you that they are humane and are often done for “charity.” There is nothing humane about using hounds to rip apart other animals and there is nothing charitable about money derived from such bloodthirsty endeavors. It’s long past time that Wisconsin put an end to these type of killing contests.
Lita Clarke Droster
Evansville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.