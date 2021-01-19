Lisa Sorge: Our problems won't end with Biden's inauguration

Dear Editor: A mob of domestic terrorists invaded our national capitol building to keep a wannabe dictator in power. While they would deny it as their aim, success would have destroyed our democracy. Many people contributed to this sad situation:
Certainly our current president, who repeatedly lied to his followers. Just as culpable are his enablers — an inner circle of sycophants assuring him he is never wrong, running an increasingly circuitous obstacle course to rationalize their need to earn or retain his favor — and elected officials sworn to uphold our constitution and democracy, who knowingly humored him for the sake of retaining power. Social and entertainment media outlets that put facts and truth up for sale. Citizens who reject personal responsibility — preferring to accept juicy soundbites and clickbait over working to confirm their truth — and power-hungry themselves, posting content for the sake of likes/shares/views over humility or truth (YouTube videos of this week grotesquely show this idiotic bravado).
President-elect Biden will take office shortly. Even if the mob, Trump, and his most horrible co-conspirators are punished for treason, as they should be, our problems are not resolved: there is still the gutting of The Fairness Doctrine, an unaccountable social media industry, and the legalized bribery unleashed by Citizens United.
I refuse to acquiesce to helplessness. I'm encouraged by the judiciary, election officials and certain of our congressional members from both sides of the aisle who acted with integrity (albeit some late in the game). Join me in taking action that does not further jeopardize our great nation with violence and intolerance. Request the resignation of congresspersons who intended to stop the electoral vote count. Remain engaged, by encouraging civic discourse and fighting for eligible voter registration, unbiased districting, and election integrity. VOTE, in every election!
Lisa Sorge
Madison
