Dear Editor: Mr. Healy's radical insistence in his recent column on "keeping government out of the way" so private industry can build 5G networks is consistent with the FCC's promotion of a "fast plan to 5G," which seeks to "streamline" the regulatory process, makes auctioning of the high band millimeter spectrum a priority and foresees the rapid deployment of thousands of small cell antennas capable of handling high volumes of data. Installed on lampposts and utility poles in close proximity to homes, businesses and schools, such antennas are considered necessary to support IoT, smart cities and autonomous vehicles.
What is missing in the FCC strategy is an update to its own 1996 guidelines, which do not reflect what we now know about the biological effects of radiation exposures. And 5G could be a source of massive amounts of unprecedented radio-frequency radiation. In the absence of updated standards by which to evaluate new 5G-related products, simply letting the unimpeded marketplace "charge ahead" may have unintended, possibly disastrous results.
So there is a role for the public sector in this process, not only in setting new standards but also promoting heavier reliance on fiber optic connectivity. This is also one area where private-sector expertise could be especially valuable, since fiber optics are not only safer but also faster, more secure and — here's the kicker — as much as an order of magnitude more energy-efficient.
Rather than rushing to "win the 5G arms race," we should hope there's still time to change course. Safe Tech groups will be holding rallies on May 15 to "push back against 5G." In this state, Wisconsin for Safe Technology is planning rallies in Madison and Milwaukee and will be urging the governor not to use public broadband funds for wireless technology and to seek the repeal of those statutes that limit state and local oversight of telecommunications projects.
Lisa Luedtke
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.