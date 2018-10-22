Dear Editor: I was very sad (but not surprised) to hear that Sen. Ron Johnson voted for Brett Kavanaugh. When will our senator represent the people instead of voting for his party?
Before he became a D.C. judge, Brett Kavanaugh worked for the Republican Party as an operative. Remember during his opening remarks (rantings) he mentioned that this was payback for the Clintons? What did he mean by those remarks? It seems that Judge Kavanaugh was involved with digging up “dirt” on the Clintons — rumors about the death of Vince Foster and giving advice to Paula Jones in her lawsuit against President Clinton. How ironic that Kavanaugh was supporting a woman with her claims of sexual assault, but we shouldn't believe his accuser? How ironic that Kavanaugh was accusing the Democrats of a smear campaign when he was creating a smear campaign against the Clintons? How many of us would be given a job after making disrespectful remarks to Sen. Amy Klobuchar?
Do we really want a senator to represent us who will not follow facts but follows party rule? If someone wants to clear their name, then have a full and complete investigation that interviews everyone who had information. Here's a message for Sen. Johnson: All of your voters consider what is fair and follow the law. That means taking the time to do a thorough vetting job.
So people of Wisconsin, it's time to consider who bests serves your interests. A vote for Sen. Tammy Baldwin will keep a balance of power, which is so desperately needed now.
Lisa Kass
Madison
