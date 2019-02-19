Dear Editor: The definition of irony is an event that seems deliberately contrary to what one expects. The president declared a state of emergency regarding illegal activities at the southern border of the United States. On the exact same day there was yet another mass shooting in Illinois. So which is the more urgent state of emergency?
In the year 2018 there were 307 mass shootings. More people have been killed in mass shootings in our country than were killed on 9/11. That also means more families have been impacted by mass shootings than those who lost loved ones at the hands of undocumented people. Yet the president had the “Angel Mothers” (at least 12 of them) present at his announcement of building the wall. Where is the president's recognition of the families who have lost loved ones from mass shootings?
President Trump wants to make sure that he keeps his promise to his supporters about building a wall. However, wasn't Mexico supposed to pay for this? So why is the president using money from the Defense Department?
Lisa Kass
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.