Dear Editor: Our hearts are broken by another round of senseless gun violence. While we grieve, there is plenty that can be done.
First, shut down all online sales of guns and ammunition, period! If you want to purchase weapons, you need to show up in person. Also, register guns so they can be tracked and kept out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them. Hold gun owners responsible if your gun is used illegally.
Second, ban assault weapons immediately! There is no reason for this type of firepower to be in the hands of people who are mentally unstable. Let's collect these weapons of mass destruction. That also goes for large capacity magazines which causes so much damage.
Third, if you want to purchase ammunition, you need to go through the following steps: a 48-hour waiting period, parental permission, a note from your doctor proving you understand what you're about to do or answering questions about what you will do with the ammunition, watch a video about the effects of gun violence and look at pictures of what damage the ammunition can do.
Fourth, tax the sale of guns and ammunition. We tax alcohol and tobacco because of the harm they cause to humans. The taxes raised could go towards the high cost of gun violence — health care, security and mental health. This could also serve as a deterrent towards easy access to ammunition.
Sen. Johnson — where is your voice in this? Are you representing us or the NRA?
Lisa Kass
Madison
