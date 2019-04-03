Dear Editor: In editor Paul Fanlund’s column describing that presidential elections are decided by in states across the Rust Belt, not New York’s boroughs, he joined East and West Coast media as portraying Wisconsin as a dying state. Our own Wisconsin journalists need to be cognizant that a description like "Rust Belt" impacts our ability to attract young, talented individuals and families to Wisconsin especially in our technology sectors. If you hear it enough you believe it. Who wants to live in a Rust Belt state? Old, crumbling, no future.
You don’t need some outdated terminology to describe Wisconsin. Just say Midwest state rather than a Rust Belt state, and demand that fellow journalists never again portray Wisconsin and the surrounding Midwest states as Rust Belt states. It is insulting and it is a baseless description of what Wisconsin and other Midwest states now stand for. A term from the 1970s should not continue to be written or spoken describing Wisconsin and the Midwest’s image in 2019.
Lisa Johnson
Stoughton
