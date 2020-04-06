Lisa Iapalucci: I don't feel safe as a poll worker

Dear Editor: I, Lisa Iapalucci, a registered voter residing in Green Bay, am a poll worker in Allouez, District 8, and do not feel safe doing so.

I strongly feel the option of extending the deadline and voting absentee is 100% safer; therefore, in-person voting is classified as a non-essential activity and potentially hazardous if not deadly, to the voting public as a whole.

Notwithstanding the fact that proceeding with the election on April 7 would be a blatant contradiction to Gov. Tony Evers' "Safer At Home" order. This election paints every voter and poll worker, including but not not necessarily limited to their immediate and/or extended family members, into a corner of peril.

Lisa Iapalucci

Green Bay

