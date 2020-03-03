Linda Szewczyk: Is anyone listening out there?

Dear Editor: Our aging planet and needy citizens are pleading but I have to wonder — is anyone listening out there? There are efforts to save the Hartmeyer property adjacent to the ice arena as the natural wetland it already is and efforts opposing the F-35 jets. In thinking about this, I am struck with a similarity here. Just as families can go about their daily lives not really hearing a need of their child, is it so with public concerns? Things may seem fine only to find out many years later there was indeed a problem that should have been heard. As per usual, we may not see the results of development over a natural wetland, or the repercussions of noise to health and housing for its citizens for years down the road! Is anyone listening out there?

Linda Szewczyk

Madison

