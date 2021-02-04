 Skip to main content
Linda Stephens: Senate unfortunately likely to acquit Trump

Dear Editor: I so agree with your editorial about accountability for Donald Trump! Sadly, I fear the Senate will vote to acquit Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection. They are already ramping up their typical arguments against impeachment, now that Trump is out of office. I find this more an indication of their hypocrisy than meaningful interest in “healing the country.” Despite the hopeful sign from the 10 Republicans that voted for impeachment, the outcome seems to be foregone: Trump will not be held accountable for his actions.

Linda Stephens

Jurupa Valley, California

