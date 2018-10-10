Dear Editor: Not only have Republicans not looked out for women, they have turned blind eyes to us. States that want to overturn Roe v. Wade make it more and more difficult for us to choose what we do with our bodies — something so personal yet their reasoning has everything to do with basing these decisions on religion. They really don't care about separation of church and state.
Donald Trump at a rally recently made fun of Christine Blasey Ford — he couldn't be any more despicable. The crowd behind him applauded and laughed. We saw their cruel faces.
The FBI "investigation" couldn't have been more farcical. The limits put on investigators were set so there wouldn't even be any there there. Republicans on the Hill keep saying they believed Ford. No, they didn't. They didn't care. Their self-indignation was on full display.
They condemned and had arrested many who are sexual assault victims. They continually prove they have no time for women, just rich, white entitled men. Brett Kavanaugh behaved like he was "owed" this SCOTUS seat.
None of them represent us. We are at a crossroad.
Since it's so clearly obvious that no Republican represents us, women should no longer pay the taxes that pay them. There is a good argument for this regarding taking our cases to court. For decades we have paid these people a salary they don't deserve.
When Democrats take control of the House next January, the investigations will continue. Every witness will be heard. Until then, SCOTUS will be forever tainted.
Linda McCarthy
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.