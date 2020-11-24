Linda Leen: It's safest to continue with virtual schooling

Dear Editor: There are so many reasons to continue with virtual schooling.
1. Let's protect our teachers. Some teachers are in a high risk level for age or preexisting conditions. In addition, it puts not only themselves at risk, but also their families. This continues the spread.
2. There are a number of students who live with grandparents or people with preexisting conditions. This would include me. Again, let's not continue the spread and putting people at risk.
3. The schools that have opened and then closed and then reopened and in some cases closed again is more disruptive to their education then just sticking to virtual schooling. The teachers in my opinion are doing a phenomenal job.
4. Let's not require these teachers who are teaching virtually to have to be in school. What's the point? Let's keep them safe. They can teach from home. Some of them have had to to quarantine and have taught from home anyway after exposure to other staff at the school.
5. I know one of the concerns is mental health of the students. What will their mental health be like if they feel responsible for a parent or grandparent/guardian contracting the virus, causing suffering, hospitalization or worse, death? These children in most cases are safe from severity from the virus, but that doesn't mean they can't bring it home. Parents need to become creative in helping their children get through these difficult times.
Opening schools is not the answer. In addition, although most may not experience severe symptoms, there are still some that require hospitalization. Isn't it our No. 1 job to protect our children? Let's not take the risk with our children.
Linda Leen
Sun Prairie
