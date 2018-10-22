Dear Editor: I have often wondered why two elderly men (the Koch brothers) worth $100 billion would be so deeply invested in politics in states where they cannot vote. Their super PAC, Americans for Prosperity, has a nice ring to it. Seems like it would benefit all Americans.
Wrong. It is a massive slush fund that buys people like our current governor, loads of congressmen and senators. It even funds campaigns as far down the food chain as school board members.
The brothers have goals they have been fostering for decades that do not benefit the majority of us. They want to abolish things like Social Security, the FBI and the CIA. They do not want public schools or the Postal Service. They are against any expansion of government health care, like Medicare.
Looks like the politicians they bought are perfect for them. Their business, fossil fuels, benefits from the idea that global warming is a hoax They are against unions and any organization of labor. They are not about helping Americans, but instead benefit when we turn one against the other and don't see that we are being manipulated.
We need to amend Citizens United (it is on the fall ballot in some Wisconsin communities) and get their millions out of our country's politics.
Exercise your right on Nov. 6. Vote.
Linda Krahn
Black River Falls
