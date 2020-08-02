You have permission to edit this article.
Linda Kessel: We need a rent freeze in Madison

Dear Editor: We need a rent freeze in Madison. There has been a COVID-19 moratorium on evictions. There are some COVID-19 rent assistance programs. But landlords and building management firms are raising rents, taking advantage of the fact that most people don't want to move in a pandemic. My rent went up 10% in July. It doesn't matter to them that I've lost 30% of my income due to COVID-19. If "we're all in this together," then landlords shouldn't profit more while their tenants are struggling. I submitted this suggestion to my alder, Marsha Rummel, but didn't receive a response. The City Council must take this up immediately.

Linda Kessel

Madison

