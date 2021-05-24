Linda Kessel: Unemployment benefits are not the problem

Dear Editor: Wisconsin GOP legislators complain about a labor shortage, but their “solution” misses the mark. The Legislature just passed a bill to eliminate the extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits, arguing that it keeps people from working. As state Sen. Howard Marklein put it, “We’re no longer competing with other employers … we’re competing with the couch.”
The GOP wants us to buy into the myth that people on unemployment are lazy, so they can avoid looking at their own labor practices. The Federal Reserve considers an unemployment rate of 3.5% to 4.5% to be “full employment.” Wisconsin’s latest unemployment data shows a rate of 3.8%. Simply put, our state is at full employment. Clearly, Wisconsinites are not sitting at home on their couches. We simply don’t have enough people to fill all the job openings. Rather than scapegoating unemployment benefits, businesses must compete with each other for workers. Pay them a living wage. Offer medical, disability and life insurance. Provide a retirement plan. Help them cover childcare costs.
Businesses have a choice to make: Stop hoarding profits in order to attract workers or lose profits because they can’t attract workers. What would you do?
Linda Kessel
Madison
