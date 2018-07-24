Dear Editor: Don't let the plight of migrant children separated from their parents slip under the radar. The Trump administration failed to meet the court-ordered deadline to reunite 103 children under age 5 with their parents. Two days later, had they reunited only 54 of those children with their parents. Half of the remaining children were not returned because their parents had already been deported. THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION DEPORTED PARENTS WITHOUT THEIR CHILDREN! They have turned these children into orphans and their parents must be nothing less than hysterical!
Then the administration said it will not meet the July 26 deadline for reunification of children ages 5 and older with their parents. How many of those children's parents have already been deported? If it's 25 percent like the children under age 5, the Trump administration will be responsible for making 638 more children into orphans.
Sen. Johnson, what will it take for you to call a hearing of the Homeland Security Committee you chair to investigate these inexcusable actions? This is not the time to give cover to the Trump administration's inhumanity and incompetence. This is the time for Congress to intervene on behalf of the children.
Linda Kessel, Indivisible Madison
