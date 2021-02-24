Linda Kessel: Ron Johnson is a risk to our democracy

Dear Editor:
Sen. Ron Johnson:
1) You helped fuel baseless doubts about the integrity of Wisconsin’s and the country's elections.
2) You turned your committee into a platform for discredited election conspiracy theories.
3) You intended to object to state electoral votes, including those of your own state. It took an armed insurrection to stop you.
4) You absurdly floated the idea that Nancy Pelosi was somehow responsible for the Capitol attack, accusing the victim for the crime.
5) You angrily confronted Mitt Romney for voting to hear from witnesses. That was unacceptable behavior.
6) Then you condemned reporters who later asked you about the exchange. "That's grotesque you guys are recording us," claiming it was a private conversation. If it's on the Senate floor, it is not private.
7) In a statement following your vote for acquittal, you asserted that this impeachment did not meet the standard for an offense so serious "where the risk to our democracy simply cannot wait." Inciting an insurrection is not so serious?
Sen. Johnson, your offenses are so serious that they are a risk to our democracy. You represent Donald Trump, not the people of Wisconsin. Resign.
Linda Kessel
Madison
