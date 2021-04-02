Linda Kessel: Legislature should put Medicaid expansion to a vote

Dear Editor: The newly passed federal COVID-19 relief bill offers a huge incentive for Wisconsin and 11 other hold-out states to take the ACA’s Medicaid expansion. For our state, it’s a whopping $1.6 billion! But Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos stubbornly refuses to even consider it.
Vos claims that the state “has enough resources to fund its priorities,” and “we're not going to do it by expanding welfare. Trapping people in the life of poverty is not something that there's ever the right amount of money to do.”
Speaker Vos, you’re wrong! According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau last fall, the No. 1 factor driving Americans into poverty is medical expenses. In 2019 alone, nearly 8 million Americans fell below the poverty line because of medical bills. Anti-poverty advocates say one solution to that problem is to expand Medicaid across the country.
A bigger question is why does Robin Vos get to veto $1.6 billion in federal money for health care? Oh, I remember. It’s because he stole that authority from Tony Evers right after the Democrat was elected governor. Vos rammed through a bill to strip from him many of the powers the previous Republican governor enjoyed.
Gov. Evers was elected by 1.3 million voters in 2019. In 2020, Vos was elected from his district with less than 20,000 votes. What’s wrong with this picture?
I call on state legislators to demand that Robin Vos put accepting Medicaid expansion to a vote. I trust them to see that turning away $1.6 billion is fiscally irresponsible and that expanding Medicaid keeps people out of poverty. And I call on future 2022 voters to veto Robin Vos and send him home.
Linda Kessel
Madison
