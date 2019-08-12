Dear Editor: The July 24 cover that said "Republicans may convene to override Gov. Tony Evers' budget veto" is worse than misleading. It's a lie. A more accurate title would have been "Republican state leaders blow hot air." They need two-thirds of the legislators in both the Assembly and Senate to override a veto, and they know they don't have the votes. But your article doesn't mention that until the second-to-last paragraph. News media should not take every statement by state GOP leaders seriously. This "threat" is pure political grandstanding and should be exposed as such.
Linda Kessel
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.