Dear Editor: In two TV ads, the Republican Attorney Generals Association didn't hesitate to twist the truth about AG Brad Schimel's "accomplishments."
In one ad, three women praise Schimel for installing security features in schools and spending $100 million to protect children. In truth, all he was doing was administering $100 million in school security grants approved by lawmakers earlier this year. These women may be alarmed to learn that Schimel’s idea of school security includes using grants to pay for firearm training for teachers — something only 27 percent of Americans say would be an effective way to limit school shootings. Maybe his priorities lie in getting an NRA donation for his re-election campaign.
A second RAGA ad credits Schimel for addressing a backlog of thousands of untested rape kits (sexual assault DNA evidence). What it fails to mention is that Schimel dragged his feet for almost three years until he faced re-election. Even though the DOJ received federal grants in September 2015, by May 2017 only 13 kits had been tested in state labs while 50 had been tested in a private lab — a lab they chose that could process only 200 kits per month. Suddenly this year, the DOJ contracted with two more labs to speed up the process. This past May, Schimel had the audacity to call a news conference to pat himself on the back for submitting the last kits. Clearly it was a priority only when he could get political mileage out of it.
The truth is that Brad Schimel would make our schools less safe and would prosecute sexual assault only when he could win political brownie points. He needs to go! Vote for an AG who has his priorities straight — Josh Kaul.
Linda Kessel, organizer, Indivisible Madison
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.