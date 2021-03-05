Linda Hiller Deppe: Wolf hunters aren't motivated by protection

Dear Editor: Last week witnessed a mad scramble to slaughter Wisconsin wolves. It was inspired and launched by Republican senators and a Kansas-based group, Hunter Nation, with ties to well-funded conservative super PACs and think tanks.
Screenshots from wolf-killer Facebook pages revealed that hounders, trappers and shooters were urging each other to wait until the very last minute to report their legal kills so that the quota would be exceeded. It worked.
Like the Rittenhouses of the world, who attempt to justify killing protesters by claiming to protect the public, the people hell-bent on killing wolves were not motivated by protecting themselves or the rest of us from anything. Their motivation was coming from a different need.
When you look hard at a photo of a whole group of white males ranging from children on up posing with a majestic animal hanging bloody and limp in someone’s arms, it can only speak to their subconscious longing that somehow the strength, cunning and beauty of that still-warm corpse will transfer to them now that they have killed it.
Legislation can’t overcome that psychology, or the countless illegal kills that will continue, but it can stop the state-sanctioned legal destruction of the wolves that belong to all of us.
Linda Hiller Deppe
Pewaukee
