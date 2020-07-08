Linda Flashinski: The value of testing

Dear Editor: After Trump stated at a recent rally that he had asked for less testing for the COVID-19 virus, I decided he probably has a point. Just think of it…
• If Wisconsin stopped pulling over erratic drivers and giving them DUI tests, we could bring our state drunk driving rate down to zero. Just like that. Amazing.
• Since lung cancer is now the leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women combined, we could drop the rate of this cancer to nothing if we stopped testing for it. No more lung x-rays or MRIs. Lung cancer, gone.
• And what if we stopped giving flu shots in the fall? Wisconsin could have the lowest recorded incidence of influenza in the nation.
• If clinics just stopped weighing individuals at health checkups, we could drastically cut the rate of obesity in our state.
• And if Wisconsin stopped measuring blood pressure, think of all we would save on tons of blood pressure cuffs and blood pressure medications.
• If we ended the testing for radon in our basements or lead in our homes, we could end up having virtually no radon or lead problems at all.
• Even as individuals, if we would stop weighing ourselves, we would never know how much we have gained during this COVID-19 pandemic isolation.
• This non-testing would work for nearly everything. In fact, we could probably stop worrying about climate change if we just stopped monitoring air quality.
So, I guess Trump is correct. All we have to do to look good as a state is to do what Trump is doing to look good for the election, just reduce the tests and screenings, the numbers and percentages, the masks and science. That’s all such a bother anyway.
In fact, if you aren’t feeling very well these days, you probably should avoid going to the doctor for a checkup or at least avoid being tested. After all, there could be terrible outcomes such as treatments. Just let things go and see what happens. It works for Trump. Or so he thinks.
Linda Flashinski
Caledonia
