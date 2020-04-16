Linda Estes: Why aren't speeding drivers disciplined?

Dear Editor: I live close enough to downtown Madison that I experience much of what is considered a normal traffic pattern with and without the recent “safer at home” mandate. Given the tightness of resources in our health care system and the stresses on their workers, there is even greater emphasis over safety concerns and the need to avoid trips to the emergency department. When spring rolls around, I begin to hear the sounds of cars that drive at excessively high speeds up and down East Washington Avenue and now not only are they cars, but motorcycles who specialize in stunts like standing up on one wheel, performing other feats that I would have expected to only see at a circus or motocross event. This last weekend, I witnessed several cars moving at 70-plus mph followed by others revving their engines behind and lastly, in tow, a Madison police car. To my surprise, the police car had other priorities as no one was stopped in the line of this high-speed affair.