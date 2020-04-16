Linda Estes: Why aren't speeding drivers disciplined?

Dear Editor: I live close enough to downtown Madison that I experience much of what is considered a normal traffic pattern with and without the recent “safer at home” mandate. Given the tightness of resources in our health care system and the stresses on their workers, there is even greater emphasis over safety concerns and the need to avoid trips to the emergency department. When spring rolls around, I begin to hear the sounds of cars that drive at excessively high speeds up and down East Washington Avenue and now not only are they cars, but motorcycles who specialize in stunts like standing up on one wheel, performing other feats that I would have expected to only see at a circus or motocross event. This last weekend, I witnessed several cars moving at 70-plus mph followed by others revving their engines behind and lastly, in tow, a Madison police car. To my surprise, the police car had other priorities as no one was stopped in the line of this high-speed affair.
I ask, what does it take for Madison police to begin some form of enforcement and how, pray tell, do citizens of our community who drive these high-priced motorcycles feel that they are entitled to create excessive speed zones and loud roaring of their engines in this time of crisis? Aren’t our mental capacities already being taxed to the limit.? Where is the kindness and courtesy to neighbors in these acts or does it take one of these bad actors to begin shooting at one another before the Madison police force will step in and arrest these individuals? Driving recklessly is against the law, is it not? We are finding more and more violent crime in the perimeter of the downtown community.
Just as we are in an era of “prevention” as the best policy against the COVID disease, why can’t we also exert this mentality in the prevention efforts in criminal acts? Or, at a minimum exercise and promote loudly and clearly that KINDNESS is needed, in a greater capacity now in our great community.
Linda Estes
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!