Dear Editor: I find the article "Out of options" about juvenile crime interesting that the meeting was held in a church for the community to hear about increased crime. The solution is right there in front of you all – the kids need their parental guidance, which starts at birth; setting a good example with unconditional love, a safe home, respect, honesty, attending church, learning about the 10 Commandments, the Golden Rule, God’s word, and lots of prayer! I know this sounds trite and too easy, but life is not always easy. It takes hard work to be a good parent. It is not giving in to every wish and whim.
Granted, not everyone has had the opportunity to have that kind of life example; however, more government meetings will not solve it either. The courts need to do more than a little “tap on the wrist” with the repeat offenders and support what our Madison PD Chief Koval and his people do on a daily basis: protect us all, including protecting the offenders from themselves by the mentoring the police and others already do. Thank you all.
Linda E. Gerke
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.