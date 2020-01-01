Linda E. Gerke: Four Seasons Theater recently depicted 1914 truce

Dear Editor: Regarding John Nichols' column about the 1914 truce: You may have seen a theater presentation of “All Is Calm,” which portrayed the truce at the Four Seasons Theater in December right here in Madison. Emotionally and professionally done by a cast of all ages. Thanks to all who performed, directed and attended. It was heartwarming!

Linda E. Gerke

Madison

