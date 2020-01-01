Linda E. Gerke: Four Seasons Theater recently depicted 1914 truce

Dear Editor: Regarding John Nichols' column about the 1914 truce: You may have seen a theater presentation of “All Is Calm,” which portrayed the truce at the Four Seasons Theater in December right here in Madison. Emotionally and professionally done by a cast of all ages. Thanks to all who performed, directed and attended. It was heartwarming!
Linda E. Gerke
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.